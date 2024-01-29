(Bloomberg) -- Sema4.ai, a startup that makes artificial intelligence tools for businesses, has raised $30.5 million from investors including Mayfield and Benchmark.

The three-month-old startup, which until now has been a closely held secret, aims to help companies more easily design AI-powered tools to automate specific tasks. It’s helmed by Rob Bearden, the former chief executive officer of software firms Cloudera Inc., Docker Inc. and Hortonworks. Bearden left Cloudera in June.

In addition to the funding, Sema4.ai also plans to announce Monday that it has acquired open source automation startup Robocorp. Bearden said he expects the combined company’s staff to grow from about 60 people to about 90 by the end of the year.

“Every enterprise right now is trying to figure out how they get automation and benefit from AI,” Bearden said. “The problem is they don’t know how to get started.” Sema4.ai hopes to fill that gap. For example, he said the startup’s platform could help a bank suss out details and context around a transaction after it is flagged for potential money laundering concerns.

Navin Chaddha, managing partner at Mayfield, said his firm’s investment was largely driven by the startup’s founding team of veteran software executives, plus the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” in generative artificial intelligence technology, which has transfixed in Silicon Valley over the last year. Sema4.ai, Chaddha said, is “helping people by elevating them, taking the menial things they don’t want to do.”

“Think of them providing AI as a teammate,” he said. “AI as your coworker to streamline things.”

Canvas Ventures also invested in the funding round.

