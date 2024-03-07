(Bloomberg) -- Sylebra Capital, a tech-focused hedge fund founded by ex-Coatue Management partner Daniel Gibson, returned 22% for its main strategy this year, with roughly half of the gain coming from short wagers.

The firm generated those gains without owning chipmaker Nvidia Corp., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. or any of the other tech giants favored by hedge funds, according to a client presentation.

Nvidia surged 60% in the first two months of the year, while Meta rose 38%.

Almost a quarter of Sylebra’s gain this year comes from bets against companies that went public via special purpose acquisition companies. The firm, with $2.8 billion of assets, has made a total of about $1 billion shorting post-SPAC stocks from the start of 2021 through January, according to investors.

The number of companies going public through SPACs boomed during the pandemic, but many of those stocks have since slumped and a slew have filed for bankruptcy.

A spokesperson for Sylebra declined to comment.

Founded in 2011, the firm focuses on mid-cap companies and is traditionally balanced almost equally between long and short positions. Most tech-focused funds tend to weigh their bets heavily on rising shares.

Sylebra’s main fund had a tough 2023, losing 1.9% while most tech funds soared because of their stakes in a handful of the biggest companies in the sector. That’s a reversal from 2022, when the fund gained 16% from bearish bets, while many of its peers posted their worst returns ever.

