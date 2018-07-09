(Bloomberg) -- A former finance professor at Columbia University who claims her career was derailed after she accused a senior colleague of sexual harassment is taking a $30 million case to a Manhattan jury.

Enrichetta Ravina says Professor Geert Bekaert subjected her to a hostile work environment by infusing sex into their conversations, pursuing a relationship with her and then sabotaging her research when she rebuffed his advances. Ravina, who was an assistant professor of finance at Columbia Business School in New York, claims in her 2016 lawsuit that the university ignored her pleas for help and voted against her tenure to protect Bekaert.

A two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams starts Monday in Manhattan federal court, and Ravina may be the first witness. If the jury finds Columbia and Bekaert liable for discrimination and retaliation, Ravina will seek millions of dollars in compensation and possibly punitive damages.

The trial comes amid the #MeToo movement, with accusers finding their claims of sexual harassment more readily accepted and alleged perpetrators losing jobs and professional status even before lawsuits are filed. Ravina says her case has exposed sexism at Columbia and revealed the school as hypocritical in its embrace of diversity. In the 2015-2016 academic year, Columbia Business School had 11 tenured female faculty members out of 81 at the school, according to the complaint.

"While Columbia pays lip-service to the ideals of diversity, the reality is that Columbia simply does not support or promote its female faculty the way it does the men," Ravina, now a visiting assistant professor of finance at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, said in her complaint.

A spokeswoman for Columbia University declined to comment. The school denied wrongdoing in court papers.

What is the Difference Between Workplace Bullying and Illegal Sexual Harassment

Ravina intends to offer evidence that Bekaert, who holds an endowed chair in finance and economics, repeatedly harassed her. She says Bekaert insisted that they meet off-campus, called her "sexy," and subjected her to unwanted touching. He allegedly discussed his pornography-watching habits, applauded the use of prostitutes and described his sexual exploits to her.

Columbia ignored her protests, she claims.

“Columbia’s senior leaders repeatedly dismissed and even mocked her complaints, calling her situation a ‘soap opera,’ accusing her of flirting with her harasser, and giving her ‘life advice’ to give up her research agenda and start over,” according to the complaint.

Edward Hernstadt, Bekaert’s lawyer, declined to comment. In a court filing in April, he said Ravina’s complaint was cover for a "devastatingly poor academic record" and that the alleged behavior was nothing more than "normal interactions between adults."

"The handful of isolated incidents upon which Ravina relies to support her claim of discrimination are no more than petty slights or trivial inconveniences that do not suffice to demonstrate that she was somehow treated less well than others at Columbia because of her gender," Hernstadt said in the filing.

The case is Ravina v. Columbia University, 16-cv-2137, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.