(Bloomberg) -- Martin Blessing, the former chief executive officer of Commerzbank AG, is planning to raise funds for a special purpose acquisition company targeting deals in the European financial industry, people familiar with the matter said.

Blessing has been speaking with potential partners about listing a blank-check company in Amsterdam, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. He is targeting to raise about 300 million euros ($359 million), the people said.

Credit Suisse Group AG is advising on the proposed deal, which comes amid a flurry of planned listings in Europe following the SPAC boom in the U.S., the people said. Other banks could be added to the lineup at a later date, according to the people.

Details of the listing plans could change, the people said. Representatives for Blessing and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

After leaving Commerzbank, Blessing joined UBS Group AG in 2016, where he held various roles and was considered a future contender for the position of chief executive officer. He left the Swiss bank in 2019 amid a shake-up in top leadership.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.