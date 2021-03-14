(Bloomberg) -- A SPAC backed by Martin Blessing, former chief executive officer of Commerzbank AG, is planning to list in Amsterdam as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

EFIC1, the special purpose acquisition company that will focus on European fintech companies, could seek to raise as much as 415 million euros ($496 million), the people said, asking not to be named as the details aren’t public yet. A representative for the SPAC declined to comment.

Other financial industry executives in the vehicle include Ben Davey, the former head of financial institutions in Europe at Barclays Plc, and Nick Aperghis, founder and managing partner of advisory firm Aperghis & Co., the people said.

The boom in SPAC listings globally has led to a record first quarter for IPOs. More than 600 issuers have raised $162.4 billion in 2021, the most ever at this point in the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. SPACs accounted for half those proceeds.

Blessing left Commerzbank and joined UBS in 2016, where he held various roles including co-head of wealth management and was considered a future contender for the position of chief executive officer before he was replaced by Iqbal Khan in a shake-up in top leadership in 2019.

This year, three former European bank leaders have launched or started work on SPACs, including recently-departed UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier and Tidjane Thiam, former head of Credit Suisse Group AG.

