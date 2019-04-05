(Bloomberg) -- A regional Russian bank owned by a former U.S. congressman had its license revoked Friday for violations that included breaking rules against money laundering.

Commercial Bank of Ivanovo, in which Republican former North Carolina Representative Charles Taylor owns an 80 percent stake, regularly broke anti-money laundering regulations, misrepresented the size of its provisions and used “schemes” to artificially inflate its capital, according to a central bank statement.

Suspect Russian cash has caught up several lenders in northern Europe, with Swedbank AB’s head Birgitte Bonnesen the latest executive to lose her job over allegations her bank was involved in a $230 billion Danske Bank A/S laundering scandal. In Russia, the central bank has purged more than 40 percent of the country’s lenders since 2013 under Governor Elvira Nabiullina in an attempt to clean up the financial sector and stem suspicious transactions.

Taylor represented North Carolina’s 11th district from 1991 to 2007. In his freshman term, together with Newt Gingrich, he was part of the so-called Gang of Seven that investigated a House banking scandal that fueled the perception of corruption in the lower chamber and helped usher in a Republican majority. He also created exchange programs and internships for Russian students during Russia’s transition from Communism.

Bank Ivanovo was Russia’s 294th largest bank, according to the regulator. The lender’s press service declined to comment on the loss its license. Efforts to reach Taylor were unsuccessful.

--With assistance from Olga Voitova.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jake Rudnitsky in Moscow at jrudnitsky@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Torrey Clark at tclark8@bloomberg.net, Tony Halpin, Andrea Dudik

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.