(Bloomberg) -- The wife of former U.S. Congressman Duncan Hunter was sentenced to eight months of home detention for her role in the couple’s misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses.

Margaret Hunter was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan in San Diego, who cited her “remarkable cooperation” in the investigation, according to a statement by federal prosecutors.

Duncan Hunter, a Republican who resigned from office in January, was sentenced to 11 months in prison in March.

The couple used about $250,000 in campaign money over eight years to pay for household items, groceries, school tuition, golf outings, luxury vacations and dinners with friends. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty in June 2019. Her husband initially blamed her for the scandal, telling Fox News in an interview after they were indicted in 2018 that she handled the family’s finances. He also blamed a “deep state” conspiracy before pleading guilty in December.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.