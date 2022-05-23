(Bloomberg) -- A former UK Conservative Party lawmaker was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of committing assault on a teenage boy in 2008.

Imran Ahmad Khan represented the city of Wakefield in northern England until he resigned after his conviction last month over sexually assaulting the teenager at a house in Staffordshire before he became a politician.

He had already been suspended from the parliamentary Tory party, but had resisted resigning as an MP while he was appealing his conviction. Khan said in a statement on Twitter it would be “intolerable” to leave voters with limited representation while legal proceedings continue.

It’s just the latest scandal to beset lawmakers in Boris Johnson’s party in recent weeks. Last month, another of the party’s politicians, Neil Parish, resigned after admitting to watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

Last week, there were reports of an arrest of a Conservative politician over allegations of rape and sexual assault spanning seven years.

