Ex-Convict Charged With Abduction of U.S. Tourist in Uganda

(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan police charged a former convict with masterminding the abduction of a U.S. tourist and her guide in the East African nation.

Byaruhanga Onesmus, 43, was indicted with aggravated robbery and kidnapping with the intent of procuring a ransom, the Uganda Police Force said in a statement Thursday. His victims, Kimberly Sue Endicott and Jean Paul Mirenge, were snatched from their vehicle in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park on April 2 and found five days later. An elderly couple in the van was robbed and abandoned.

Byaruhanga allegedly monitored the party’s movements and relayed the information to the gang that kidnapped Endicott and her local guide.

“The former convict, who was also highly involved in the post-kidnap demands, is also accused of planning and carrying out typical kidnappings, aggravated robbery and the murder of a resident,” according to the statement.

The abductors used Endicott’s phone to demand a $500,000 ransom and a payment was reportedly made.

