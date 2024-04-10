(Bloomberg) -- A former engineering student at Cornell University pleaded guilty to making online threats to “stab” and “slit the throats” of Jewish students, which roiled the campus weeks after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Patrick Dai, 21, admitted Wednesday he posted the threats, which also included that he would rape and throw Jewish females off a cliff. He is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 12 and faces as many as five years in prison.

Dai is “being held accountable for vile, abhorrent, antisemitic threats of violence levied against members of the Cornell University Jewish community,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, said in a statement.

Incidents of antisemitic and Islamophobia have soared across US campuses since Oct. 7, when Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, invaded Israel and killed 1,200 people. That triggered an Israeli military offensive that’s killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.

An Islamic center at New Jersey’s Rutgers University was vandalized Tuesday on the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, according to authorities. Rutgers “endured a terrible assault on an important place of gathering for Muslims on campus,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Wednesday in a statement.

The US Department of Education has opened investigations of suspected antisemitism or Islamaphobia at more than 40 colleges and universities since Oct. 7, and Jewish students have sued several schools, including Columbia University, Harvard University, New York University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California, Berkeley.

The case is US v. Dai, 24-cr-160, US District Court, Northern District of New York.

