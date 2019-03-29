(Bloomberg) -- Three former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers charged by the U.S. with helping to arrange more than $1.4 billion of hidden loans to Mozambique got an eight-month delay to fight their extradition case.

Andrew Pearse and Surjan Singh, former managing directors, and Detelina Subeva, a vice president in the global financing unit, plan to fight the American request. Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot adjourned the case on Friday until Nov. 11, saying the bankers need the time to prepare their arguments.

In December, the U.S. Department of Justice accused the bankers and other government officials of creating $2 billion in maritime projects as a front to enrich themselves. The three bankers received around $50 million in bribes and kickbacks from the scheme, according to a lawyer for the U.S.

While Credit Suisse has said it was deceived by its own staff and wasn’t named as a defendant in the U.S. indictment, it is facing a separate lawsuit brought by Mozambique’s government in London, according to a filing published last month.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Browning in London at jbrowning9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.