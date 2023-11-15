(Bloomberg) -- Tucker Martin, a former Credit Suisse banker focused on equity-linked capital markets, is poised to join Toronto-Dominion Bank’s US investment banking arm TD Cowen, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Martin will join TD Cowen in the coming weeks and will report to co-head of global equity capital markets Grant Miller, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public.

The banker left Credit Suisse in September after a tenure that stretched almost two decades, according to Finra records. Martin specializes in equity-linked financings and corporate equity derivatives for companies across all sectors, with a recent focus on those in the health-care, energy transition, retail and consumer industries, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A TD representative didn’t respond to requests for comment.

At TD Cowen, Martin will be reunited with former colleagues including Steve Hulce, who was head of convertible bond sales at Credit Suisse. Hulce left the Swiss lender in September and joined TD Cowen in October, Finra records show.

