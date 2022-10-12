(Bloomberg) -- A former Credit Suisse Group AG currency trader defended his use of electronic chat rooms with employees at other banks -- including one in which he described the group as a “den of thieves” -- as just banter in discussions that were otherwise vital to understanding a volatile market.

Christopher Hatton, who left Credit Suisse earlier this year, testified Wednesday in a trial over a lawsuit by a group of investors claiming the bank rigged the foreign exchange market. He said he didn’t believe anything he’d posted was a violation of policies at the time.

Credit Suisse is the only one of 16 banks to go to trial in the suit, which stems from activities from late 2007 through 2013. The other banks, including Citigroup Inc., UBS Group AG, Barclays Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings Plc and Deutsche Bank AG, agreed to pay $2.3 billion to settle claims against them in 2017.

Credit Suisse has said it believes it has “strong legal and factual defenses” in this case. It faces no monetary damages in the trial, which is solely to determine whether there was an antitrust conspiracy and whether the bank was part of it. If Credit Suisse loses, investors would have to try their damages individually later.

Hatton said that examples of salty language in the chats shown to jurors was simply jocular banter between a group of friends as well as expressions of frustration with customers who tried to play the banks against each other to their own benefit.

“There are certain customers that you just don’t want to do business with,” said Hatton, who served as a director of foreign exchange trading for the bank. “Certain customers would have a tendency to deal with multiple banks at the same time, creating a push in the market where a deal that you did would go against you very fast and you would lose money.”

‘Market Color’

Hatton said the chats were important to his work. According to Hatton, Credit Suisse traders used various chats to speak with customers, to communicate internally and to talk to employees at other banks to help inform their negotiations.

“There was an electronic platform that didn’t reflect the exact quote you were making so I had to use my judgment,” Hatton testified under questioning by lawyers for Credit Suisse. “The chats I had with other banks might be for market color, what our views were, things of that nature.”

Other traders at Credit Suisse dealt mostly with other currencies, so Hatton said he chatted with traders who he knew from his 20-plus years dealing in Asian currencies as the bank attempted to build a business in that market.

“There was no central marketplace for the currencies we were trading,” Hatton said. “I had to put a proper price on amounts that I couldn’t get out of right away. I would have to hold that position for 10 minutes, 20 minutes, even longer depending on the time of the day.”

The case is In Re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation, 13-cv-7789, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

