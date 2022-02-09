(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Credit Suisse Group AG relationship manager accused of abetting money-laundering said she was a banking novice who was recruited for her language expertise and elite sports background.

E., who cannot be named under Swiss reporting laws, quit her career as a professional athlete in 2000 and was invited to join the sports and entertainment desk at UBS Group AG. With no university education or background in finance, she was put on a basic finance training course by the bank, she told the federal criminal court in the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona.

“I failed the first two exams and only passed the basic exam on the third and final attempt with the lowest possible score,” E. said on the third day of the Swiss trial. She left UBS to join Credit Suisse in July 2004 as a “junior” in a similar role.

While the former relationship manager is the focus of questioning on Wednesday, the trial is historic as it’s the first time a Swiss bank is facing criminal prosecution in Switzerland. E. and Credit Suisse have been accused of aggravated money-laundering for failing to prevent money laundering from a Bulgarian wrestler-turned-cocaine smuggler.

Credit Suisse said in a pre-trial statement that it “unreservedly rejects as meritless all allegations in this legacy matter raised against it and is convinced that its former employee is innocent.”

The Bulgarian, later convicted for his drug offenses, allegedly tapped his friends to bring briefcases stashed with millions in used banknotes into Zurich branches of Credit Suisse to launder the dirty money.

E. said she got her job at Credit Suisse through a headhunter.

“Everyone knew at the bank and it was in my HR file that I didn’t have an education or background in banking,” she said.

It’s between 2004 and 2008 that she is accused of her criminal lapses in judgement that led her to accepted deposits of used bank notes that regularly exceeded 500,000 euros ($564,000) at a time. In total she actively assisted the drug ring to launder 16 million francs and, overall, helped obscure the illicit origins of transactions worth more than 140 million Swiss francs ($152 million), say federal prosecutors.

Credit Suisse won a partial victory on Tuesday when the court accepted their argument that the 15-year limit on prosecuting aggravated-money laundering cases meant that any evidence of alleged crimes committed before February, 2007 should be excluded from deliberations.

