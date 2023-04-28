(Bloomberg) -- A handful of former executives from Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment banking team in Mexico is launching a boutique investment firm called Capstone.

Luis Macias, the former co-head of investment banking at Credit Suisse in Mexico is a managing partner of the new firm along with Christian Ruiz, Rafael Helguero Ruiz and Jorge Jassan, according to LinkedIn posts and the new Capstone website.

Macias described Capstone as an “independent conflict-free firm” that will focus on providing “tailored solutions to mid-cap and large-cap corporates” including M&A, capital raising, structured financing and strategic planning solutions.

Some of the executives left the Swiss bank in January amid a round of job cuts, before the turbulence at the Swiss bank that led to the government-brokered sale to UBS Group AG announced last month, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse declined to comment while messages to Macias seeking additional details weren’t immediately returned.

