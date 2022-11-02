(Bloomberg) -- Hamza Lemssouguer, who made a name for himself as a top debt trader at Credit Suisse Group AG, has suffered losses at the hedge fund he started this year.

The Arini Credit Master Fund slumped 16% this year through September, according to multiple people briefed on the results. The fund rebounded in October, trimming the year-to-date decline to about 9%, said a separate person with direct knowledge, asking not to be identified discussing figures that haven’t been disclosed.

A representative for the London-based firm declined to comment.

Lemssouguer, 32, who was known for amassing large, risky bets on corporations at Zurich-based Credit Suisse, had raised about $1.4 billion at the end of September for wagers on high-risk, high-yield corporate bonds and credit-default swaps. Arini’s assets have since grown to $1.8 billion, the person said.

He is one of the most-watched traders in Europe after he raised one of the largest credit hedge funds in recent years. His returns at Credit Suisse were such that the lender offered him the chance to set up his own fund -- with as much as $500 million under management -- to stop him from leaving for a role at Citadel in late 2020. That arrangement fell apart as the Swiss bank reeled from a series of crises and began taking fewer risks.

Arini, named after the parrots that Lemssouguer breeds in his free time, then entered into a venture with Squarepoint Capital, a London-based finance firm that provides operational support and working capital for the business.

The hedge fund started trading during one of the most volatile periods for European credit markets in recent history. Central banks around the world have spent 2022 unwinding years of quantitative easing and raising interest rates to combat spiraling inflation.

Many funds that focus on corporate debt have taken advantage of the surging volatility to outperform the market so far this year. Still, so-called long-short credit funds, which buy undervalued bonds and bet against overvalued ones, have lost around 6.75% this year through September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The cost of insuring junk debt against default has soared this year, hitting the highest since the Covid pandemic in late September amid geopolitical turmoil ranging from the war in Ukraine to an economic meltdown in Britain. This began to ease in October.

Lemssouguer has bet on bonds tied to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, the struggling UK luxury car-maker, according to some of the people. The fund was also behind a 30 million-euro loan to Consolis SAS, a building-material company owned by Bain Capital, Bloomberg reported in September.

The fund has also wagered against Diebold Nixdorf Inc., an ATM maker that has been struggling for years to keep up with its costs, one of the people said. Bonds issued by the North Canton, Ohio-based company have lost about half their value this year. Arini has also actively traded the debts of embattled real-estate firm Adler Group SA, taking both long and short positions throughout the year, some of the people said.

(Updates with market context and details of Arini’s positions from the seventh paragraph.)

