(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon inspector general cleared President Joe Biden’s first choice for chief weapons buyer of allegations that he violated federal hiring rules -- claims that had led him to withdraw his name from consideration for the post.

Investigators concluded that Michael Brown “did not engage in improper personnel practices,” according to a Sept. 9 letter sent to Brown by the Inspector General’s office obtained by Bloomberg News. “We consider this matter closed.”

The letter said that the IG office “reviewed relevant documents and conducted interviews with persons knowledgeable of the events at issue.”

Brown left the Pentagon on Sept. 2 as director of the Defense Innovation Unit. In April 2021, Biden announced his intent to nominate Brown but had yet to submit the paperwork when an online defense publication reported the inspector general was looking into allegations that Brown circumvented federal hiring regulations during his leadership at DIU.

“We did not substantiate the allegations,” the letter said.

The Sept. 9 letter from Marguerite Garrison, deputy inspector general for administrative investigations, thanked Brown for his cooperation during the inquiry.

Brown announced in April that he would leave the department this month.

