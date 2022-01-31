(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Deutsche Bank AG employee appealed a judgment dismissing her suit detailing allegations that she was sexually exploited by a senior executive at the lender.

A Frankfurt labor court tossed out the ex-employee’s unfair dismissal suit because it missed a filing deadline. The court didn’t assess whether the executive’s actions took place but it said, even assuming they did happen, they can’t be attributed to the lender because the plaintiff didn’t even claim there had been organizational lapses that may have facilitated them.

She claimed that several senior executives sexually exploited her “repeatedly and aggressively” during her time at Deutsche Bank, according to the ruling published Monday. She received graphic messages from one executive and was photographed in “humiliating poses.” She also said she got fired as an act of “revenge” shortly after she made it clear to one of the executives that she would not have sex with him.”

The ruling was published on the court’s database without identifying the lender or any of individuals. A representative for the court declined to comment.

“Deutsche Bank investigates every allegation of possible misconduct comprehensively and without bias –- this also applies to the case raised,” a spokeswoman for the lender said, declining to comment on the specifics of the case.

“We do not condone any violations of our code of conduct and foster a speak-up-culture to encourage any employee experiencing discrimination, harassment, or unfair treatment to report any such experiences,” Deutsche Bank said.

The lender said it investigated the claims internally and found no evidence to back them up, according to the ruling. The claimant had relationship with a senior executive and the executive did not influence the decision to fire her, Deutsche Bank was cited as arguing in the ruling.

The defendant was dismissed after she secretly taped a conversation she had with some employees in violation of privacy rules, Deutsche Bank told the court according to the judgment.

The woman has appealed the decision, according to the ruling.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is facing legal and regulatory pitfalls as he seeks to lift the lender’s share price by boosting profitability and payouts to investors. He upgraded the bank’s revenue outlook when presenting fourth-quarter results but also said that costs were increasing partly because the bank has to make additional investments in response to criticism from regulators.

Deutsche Bank has pledged to diversify its workforce and put more women on its leadership bodies. Still, the CEO and his deputies are both male, and it also recently nominated another man to become the next supervisory board chairman, missing a chance to appoint a woman for the first time since the lender was created more than 150 years ago.

