(Bloomberg) -- A former Deutsche Bank AG managing director who said she was dismissed because of age and gender discrimination lost her court battle with the lender after a London tribunal ruled it didn’t break any rules when she was made redundant.

Elisabeth Maugars, who was 57-years-old at the time of her dismissal, was let go after executives moved to combine lending groups at the height the Covid-19 pandemic. The judges rejected Maugars argument that she was discriminated against, saying that the bank simply needed fewer employees to do the work “however important, complex and demanding.”

“This has been a crushing blow for her but it was not sex or age discrimination,” the judges said in a ruling made public on Tuesday.

London’s employment tribunals are seeing a surge in cases between employees and the UK’s financial services firms over sex, race and age discrimination allegations. While claims of ageism have previously been comparatively rare, they’re set to increase as the government said the pandemic meant that large numbers of older employees left the workforce sooner than expected, some of them involuntarily.

“We remain engaged in actively creating, promoting and maintaining a culture of inclusivity and respect at Deutsche Bank,” a spokesperson for the lender said in an email.

Lawyers for Maugars didn’t respond to calls requesting comment.

Maugars, who was seeking £4.6 million in the suit, alleged that she suffered from discrimination from younger bosses “uncomfortable” with her age. She said she also took notes from a conversation in the summer of 2020 with an executive who told her the bank “had and continues to have a major problem with senior women,” comments that the tribunal said it believed.

While the comments were denied by the executive, Salman Mahdi, the tribunal said they were “fairly constructive” and that he’d likely said that Deutsche Bank “has failings in relation to the development and retention of ‘senior women’” — an issue “not uncommonly experienced.”

The tribunal said that Mahdi clearly believes that “solutions need to be identified” and it didn’t think that he thought Deutsche Bank mistreats older employees or women and wanted to drive them out. Mahdi didn’t appear as a witness in the case.

Deutsche Bank said it investigated Maugars’s claims and couldn’t substantiate them. She was selected for redundancy in the early summer of 2020 because the firm needed to combine lending groups with prospects for the business looking poor.

Maugars, whose French nationality and white hair prompted colleagues to teasingly refer to her as Christine Lagarde, was the subject of a “rather silly and probably annoying comparison” with the European Central Bank president, who is seven years her senior, the judges said.

Through the early months of 2020, the banker who specialized in lending tied to publicly-listed stocks, was tapped to join a management board with oversight of UK wealth management.

But in May, as turmoil swept through financial markets, Maugars says the bank asked its most senior executives to forgo a month’s pay, which she agreed to do. Then just days later she was told she faced redundancy.

