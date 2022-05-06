(Bloomberg) -- Former executives at Deutsche Bank AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA were acquitted by a Milan appeals court over alleged market manipulation and false accounting at the Italian bank between 2008 and 2012.

The decision Friday overturned 2019 convictions for bankers including former Monte Paschi Chairman Giuseppe Mussari, ex-Deutsche Bank official Michele Faissola and one-time Nomura executive Sadeq Sayeed, with a verdict stating that no crime had been committed, according to people with knowledge of the ruling.

Deutsche Bank and Nomura were also cleared of previously assessed fines and the court ordered the release of about 150 million euros ($159 million) in seized assets.

Read more: Ex-Deutsche Bank, Nomura Bankers Get Jail for Paschi Roles (2019)

In the original case, Monte Paschi managers were accused of colluding with Deutsche Bank and Nomura bankers to hide losses at the Italian lender by using complex derivatives trades, dubbed Santorini and Alexandria, leading to a misrepresentation of the firm’s finances between 2008 and 2012.

Paschi reached a plea bargain deal in 2016 in one of the highest-profile European banking cases of the decade.

Under Italian law, prosecutors can appeal Friday’s ruling to Italy’s highest court.

