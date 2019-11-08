(Bloomberg) -- Former executives at Deutsche Bank AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. received jail sentences for their roles in helping Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA falsify accounts and manipulate markets.

Monte Paschi ex-Chairman Giuseppe Mussari was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison while former Deutsche Bank officials Michele Faissola and Michele Foresti and Dario Schiraldi, also received jail sentences. Nomura’s Sadeq Sayeed, Raffaele Ricci got prison as well. In addition the court handed down financial penalties against the two banks.

Monte Paschi’s managers were accused of colluding with Deutsche Bank and Nomura bankers to hide losses at the Italian lender by using complex derivatives trades, dubbed Santorini and Alexandria, that led to a misrepresentation of its finances between 2008 and 2012. Paschi reached a plea-bargain deal in 2016 in one of the highest profile European banking cases in the last decade, first revealed by Bloomberg News.

A spokesman for Monte Paschi declined to comment.

All of the 11 suspects from the three banks received prison terms, including Antonio Vigni, Monte Paschi’s former general manager and ex-CFO Daniele Prondini.

