(Bloomberg) -- Former Deutsche Bank AG trader Andreas Hauschild has been arrested in Italy and may be extradited to the U.K. over his alleged involvement in Euribor-rigging, the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said.

He’s being held after a trip to the country activated a European arrest warrant issued by the SFO. He was charged in the U.K. in 2015 with 10 other traders from around the world, but Germany rejected an extradition request.

“We confirm Andreas Hauschild was arrested on a European arrest warrant last month in Italy. An extradition hearing is due to take place in Milan next month,” a spokeswoman for the SFO said.

Hauschild was one of four former German traders who didn’t take part in a Euribor trial earlier this year after the SFO lost the extradition bid. Two other traders were convicted in the case, while a jury was unable to reach a verdict on three Barclays Plc traders. One Deutsche Bank manager was cleared by the jury.

Hauschild was part of Deutsche Bank’s trading pool in Frankfurt, though, after 16 years, he left the lender to become Commerzbank AG’s global head of risk in 2006. While working as a banker, Hauschild earned several business degrees and was this year studying for an executive MBA at the Frankfurt School of Finance.

Officials at Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank declined to immediately. A call to Hauschild’s mobile phone wasn’t immediately answered.

