(Bloomberg) -- A former banker at Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt helped convicted trader Christian Bittar rig a key interest rate, British prosecutors said on the first day of a criminal trial in London Tuesday.

Andreas Hauschild is charged with conspiring with Bittar and traders at Barclays Plc to fix the benchmark Euribor rate. The banker oversaw Deutsche Bank’s rate submissions desk but also used the submissions to help his trading positions, a lawyer for the Serious Fraud Office said. Hauschild denies the allegations and said he wasn’t being dishonest.

The traders “practiced fraud to give them an unfair edge," James Waddington, a lawyer for the SFO, said in his opening speech to the jury. “It wasn’t a level playing field.”

Bittar, who worked in Deutsche Bank’s London office, his friend Philippe Moryoussef at Barclays, and two other traders at Barclays were convicted of manipulating the Euro interbank offered rate, which is related to trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivatives. The SFO investigation was part of a wider probe into benchmark rates, the most famous of which was Libor.

The SFO’s lawyer said that while Hauschild accepted requests from Bittar to influence Deutsche Bank’s rate setting, he “thwarted" the trader if it "interfered with his own dishonest money-making plans.”

"Frankfurt was quite happy to let Mr. Bittar get his own way" unless Hauschild had a different position, Waddington said.

The Euribor rate is calculated with submissions from major banks and is meant to reflect the cost of borrowing between them.

Hauschild has maintained that there was nothing wrong with taking a trader’s positions into account as long as the bank submitted a legitimate rate from within a range, Waddington said.

“No doubt Mr. Hauschild and others squared the behavior with their own conscience," he said.

