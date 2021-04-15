(Bloomberg) --

Algeria has seized the shares in a natural gas field held by former Deutsche Bank AG trader Angelo Moskov’s Sunny Hill Energy, according to the company.

U.K.-based Sunny Hill has a 38.25% interest in the Ain Tsila gas project through its Petroceltic Ain Tsila subsidiary. Sonatrach, the state energy firm, has terminated that contractual interest without offering compensation, Sunny Hill said in a statement Thursday.

Sunny Hill has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the project, 1,100 kilometers south-east of Algiers, and intends to seek more than $1 billion for its losses, it said.

“We have fully met our contractual obligations,” said Moskov, chairman of Sunny Hill. “We will robustly pursue our claims.”

Sonatrach didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment or answer calls.

Bitter Tussle

Petrofac Ltd. won a $1 billion contract to build a gas processing plant as part of the project in 2019. The plant is due to start producing gas, liquefied petroleum gas and condensate for the local and export markets by the end of next year.

“Sonatrach has acted in an aggressive and irrational manner,” said Moskov. It’s an “attempted expropriation” and “this unwarranted action will be highly damaging to the attempts by Algeria to attract foreign investment into the country.”

Sunny Hill is owned by Moskov’s London-based Worldview Capital Management LLP. It acquired a stake in the Algeria project after a bitter tussle to take control of Dublin-based oil and gas explorer Petroceltic International Plc in 2015.

Moskov, a Bulgarian, used to be a proprietary trader at Deutsche Bank. He left in 2004 to become an activist investor.

Petrofac declined to comment.



