Ex-Disney Duo Said to Buy Stake in Will and Jada Smith’s Company

(Bloomberg) -- Former Walt Disney Co. executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs have acquired a minority stake in Westbrook Inc., the media company founded by Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Mayer and Staggs are investing around $60 million for a stake of about 10%, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the terms are private.

Westbrook, founded about three years ago, produces movie and TV shows, including potential Oscar contender “King Richard” and “Welcome to Earth,” a nature series that airs on Disney+. It’s also the studio behind “Red Table Talk,” a chat show from Pinkett Smith that appears on Facebook.

Mayer and Staggs are building a new media company with funds from money manager Blackstone Inc. The two have been looking to invest in up-and-coming entertainment companies with a big online presence and creative executives who will stay around to manage them.

They executed a spree of deals last year, acquiring a stake in actress Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, in August, in a deal that valued her business at $900 million. They also bought Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., the company behind the popular YouTube children’s channels Cocomelon and Blippi, in a deal valued at around $3 billion.

The Information first reported the Westbrook news Tuesday.

