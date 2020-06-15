(Bloomberg) -- Two former top eBay Inc. security executives and four other ex-employees face federal conspiracy charges of cyberstalking the staff of an e-commerce newsletter by sending them live cockroaches, a bloody pig face mask and a funeral wreath.

Federal prosecutors claim James Baugh and David Harville led the elaborate harassment campaign, which also included placing a GPS tracker on a vehicle belonging to the publisher of the small newsletter and his wife, who writes for the publication.

“We are going to crush this lady,” one executive texted another, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court. That executive wasn’t named in the court filing.

The defendants also face charges of obstructing justice during the investigation by allegedly deleting evidence.

The indictments may offer clues to the circumstances of former eBay chief executive officer Devin Wenig’s abrupt departure in September. A statement by eBay in response to the indictments said the company found that “while Mr. Wenig’s communications were inappropriate, there was no evidence that he knew in advance about or authorized the actions that were later directed toward the blogger and her husband.”

Baugh, 45, was eBay’s senior director of safety and security. Harville, 48, was the company’s director of global resiliency.

The affidavit portrays a conspiracy driven by revenge for the newsletter’s reporting on eBay which included a story on executives’ compensation.

“We have not seen something like this before,” Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said at a news conference.

