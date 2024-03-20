(Bloomberg) -- Former Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin, son of one of Vladimir Putin’s business allies, won his fight against European Union sanctions, in a ruling that could give hope to other well-connected families punished by the EU after the invasion of Ukraine.

Nikita was hit by EU sanctions in 2022, alongside his father, Russian fertilizer tycoon Dmitry Mazepin, who founded fertilizer maker UralChem JSC. On Wednesday, the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg annulled all EU moves to maintain him on the sanctions lists.

“The family connection with his father, Russian businessperson Dmitry Mazepin, is not sufficient for him to be regarded as being linked to his father by common interests and, therefore, for him to be maintained on those lists,” EU judges ruled, according to a statement.

Nikita was dropped from his racing team following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He lost a bid last year to be allowed to enter the UK ahead of the British Grand Prix and to hold talks with teams about salvaging his career.

Judges found that the EU Council, which decides on sanctions in the bloc, “did not discharge its burden of proof to establish” a link that goes beyond just the family connection between Nikita and his father.

Dmitry Mazepin in November lost his appeal against EU sanctions against him. Dozens of wealthy Russian business bosses, including Roman Abramovich, and family members have taken to the EU’s Luxembourg-based courts in an attempt to break free from sanctions and regain control of their assets, mansions and superyachts.

Wednesday’s decision could still be appealed at the bloc’s highest tribunal, the Court of Justice.

“While I understand the legal process to remove sanctions is not finalized yet, this is certainly a crucial milestone,” Nikita Mazepin said through his spokeswoman.

Mazepin’s father was one of the last Russian businessmen to meet with Putin before the invasion.

The two men also met in November, 2022 to discuss the fertilizer market, which Mazepin used as an opportunity to complain about the sanctions and thank Putin for his support. In October, Putin awarded Mazepin with the Order of Alexander Nevsky, one of the oldest Russian state awards, for his work.

