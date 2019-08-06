(Bloomberg) -- Peter Strzok, the former U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agent fired after exchanging anti-Trump text messages with an FBI lawyer with whom he was having an affair, sued the Justice Department for unlawful termination.

Strzok’s lawsuit, which also names as defendants U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the FBI and its director, Christopher Wray, was filed Tuesday in a Washington federal court. Strzok wants his job back.

Briefly a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, Strzok was fired in August of last year.

