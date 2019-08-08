(Bloomberg) -- Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director fired last year for failing to fully disclose conversations he had with a reporter about pending investigations, sued the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr.Barr’s predecessor, Jeff Sessions, fired McCabe in March 2018, just two days before he would have retired and become fully eligible for his pension and health benefits. In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Washington federal court McCabe seeks a judge’s order deeming him to retire as an agent in good standing, so he can retire “as he had originally planned.”

