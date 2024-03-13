(Bloomberg) -- The ex-FBI informant charged with falsely claiming that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in bribes from a Ukrainian energy company is also the spy behind a US case targeting a prominent Austrian.

Alexander Smirnov allegedly assisted in the UK arrest of Austrian banking chief Peter Weinzierl over money laundering allegations, according to a London lawsuit. The banker’s lawyers are looking to cite the charges against Smirnov to try and show that he lacks credibility as they appeal against extraditing Weinzierl to the US.

He duped the banker into flying in for a London meeting before he was held on US charges at a private airfield, according to a series of court filings and Whatsapp messages submitted for the extradition proceedings.

It’s the latest revelation of Smirnov to emerge after he was arrested, and later charged, for lying to his FBI handler.

Smirnov was hailed by some House Republicans as a credible informant before he was accused of fabricating claims against President Joe Biden and his son as part of impeachment proceedings.

Smirnov has pleaded not guilty to US charges of lying to the FBI and is being held in federal custody. His lawyer didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment on his links with Weinzierl.

Hunter Biden, who’s been facing congressional scrutiny, told a committee this month that Smirnov “has made you dupes in carrying out a Russian disinformation campaign waged against my father.”

His influence in the intelligence community has spread beyond US politics into the Weinzierl case. He cast himself as an agent for the US in Ukraine and eastern Europe. He claimed he could smooth US visa issues and act as a protector against any kind of criminal investigations, according to a witness statement filed at the London court.

Austrian Bank

Weinzierl, who’s fighting extradition to the US to face money laundering charges, says that he was ensnared by Smirnov. The former chief executive officer of an Austrian private bank, better known by its old name Meinl Bank AG, was deceived into thinking the intelligence agent wanted to meet him for lunch at the Four Seasons hotel in London’s Knightsbridge area, his lawyers said.

During the extradition hearings, Weinzierl’s legal team had argued that Smirnov’s alleged role meant the whole case should be dropped as an abuse of process.

The US indictment “raises serious credibility issues for Mr. Smirnov and whether he had been feeding the Department of Justice false information which led to Mr. Weinzierl’s arrest,” David Pack, the banker’s lawyer, said in a statement.

If the DOJ relied upon false information it may help the extradition appeal, Pack said.

Weinzierl is suspected by the US of taking part in the massive Odebrecht SA corruption, which saw hundreds of millions of dollars of bribes funneled to officials to win business across Latin America. He is now appealing a ruling that he be sent to the US from the UK to face criminal charges.

Smirnov started working as an informant for the FBI in 2010. Weinzierl alongside another banker at Meinl Bank said in UK court filings that their links to Smirnov extended back more than a decade.

Smirnov didn’t hide his connections with intelligence services, Weinzierl and his colleague Matvei Hutman said. Smirnov helped arrange meetings with the FBI where officials appeared particularly interested in money flows through Latvian shell companies.

The informant also played a role with entry into the US, helping Hutman with a US visa, Hutman said. On one occasion when Weinzierl flew into the US, Smirnov called to say that he knew Weinzierl had entered the country.

“I think at that point we really started to take Mr. Smirnov seriously; he obviously had very good connections and considerable influence. I think we had been a little naive up to that point,” Hutman said.

When Weinzierl flew into a private airfield outside London and was arrested on a US warrant, Hutman said Smirnov called him to gloat. Hutman said his last contact with Smirnov was in Kyiv in 2022.

