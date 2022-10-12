(Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he expects the central bank to raise interest rates to a range of 4.5% to 5% and leave them there for a “long time.”

“Under Chair Powell’s leadership, they are putting rates on a path where I think they’ll probably need to get, which is somewhere between 4 1/2 and 5%, next year,” Clarida said in an interview with CNN aired Wednesday. “They’re going to keep them there for a long time.”

Fed officials expect to raise rates to 4.4% by the end of 2022, according to their median estimate released last month, and 4.6% in 2023. Minutes of their September meeting, released Wednesday, showed many officials saw need to maintain restrictive rates for “some time,” with several saying such a stance could be held “as long as necessary.”

Clarida spoke with CNN’s Richard Quest on the show “Quest Means Business.”

