Oct 12, 2022
Ex-Fed Official Clarida Sees Rates Staying in 4.5%-5% Range for ‘Long Time’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he expects the central bank to raise interest rates to a range of 4.5% to 5% and leave them there for a “long time.”
“Under Chair Powell’s leadership, they are putting rates on a path where I think they’ll probably need to get, which is somewhere between 4 1/2 and 5%, next year,” Clarida said in an interview with CNN aired Wednesday. “They’re going to keep them there for a long time.”
Fed officials expect to raise rates to 4.4% by the end of 2022, according to their median estimate released last month, and 4.6% in 2023. Minutes of their September meeting, released Wednesday, showed many officials saw need to maintain restrictive rates for “some time,” with several saying such a stance could be held “as long as necessary.”
Clarida spoke with CNN’s Richard Quest on the show “Quest Means Business.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.