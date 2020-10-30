(Bloomberg) -- A former senior FIFA executive was found guilty of falsifying documents, but cleared of more serious charges that he took more than $1 million in bribes for World Cup broadcast rights.

Jerome Valcke, ex-secretary general of FIFA, was ordered to pay FIFA 1.75 million euros ($2 million) in restitution, but will avoid jail time, in a sentence issued by a Swiss court Friday. BeIn Media Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also cleared by the court.

Valcke’s acquittal on the more serious counts of criminal mismanagement and bribery is a setback for Swiss prosecutors in a five-year-old scandal that has ensnared international soccer. While U.S. prosecutors successfully pursued executives, the trial in Bellinzona, Switzerland, was the first time a senior figure at Zurich-based FIFA had been charged in Europe.

Patrick Hunziker, Valcke’s lawyer, said that they will take time to consider an appeal. He said the fine was tentative while the ruling was still being read out.

