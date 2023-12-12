(Bloomberg) -- A former First Republic Bank cloud engineer in San Francisco was sentenced to two years in prison for vandalizing the company’s computer network after he was fired in 2020.

Miklos Daniel Brody logged into the bank’s network without authorization, using his company-issued laptop, which he had failed to return, on the evening he was fired after the company accused him of having pornography on his computer, according to court records.

Later that day and into the next, “Brody deleted the bank’s code repositories, ran a malicious script to delete logs, left taunts within the bank’s code for former colleagues, and impersonated other bank employees by opening sessions in their names,” in addition to downloading proprietary bank code, according to a statement Monday by the US attorney’s office in San Francisco.

Brody pleaded guilty in April to two charges of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and one charge of making false statements to a government agency.

US District Judge William Orrick ordered him to pay $529,266.37 in restitution as part of his sentence.

Brody’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The case is USA v Brody, 3:21-mj-70442, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

