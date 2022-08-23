(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Charlie Crist capitalized on connections from his decades in Florida politics to win a spot on the ticket to face Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor whose own ambitions may include a potential 2024 presidential run.

Crist, a US House member and former governor, defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and two other candidates with 60.2% of the vote in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Florida governor, according to the Associated Press. DeSantis was unopposed for the GOP nomination for a second term in the Nov. 8 general election.

In other Florida primary races, US Representative and former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary to face Republican US Senator Marco Rubio, who was unopposed for the GOP nomination, in the general election.

Crist starts the race as a huge underdog to DeSantis, who has a massive fundraising advantage and will be looking for a decisive re-election victory as a springboard for a potential White House bid.

Polls show former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming favorite for the GOP nomination if he runs again, with DeSantis a distant second but well ahead of other potential Republican candidates.

Even as he faces re-election, DeSantis has been campaigning for US Senate candidates and other 2022 hopefuls and touting his record at rallies in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He even released a video this week based on the “Top Gun” movies showing himself as a “Top Gov” pilot fighting the “corporate media.”

Crist said at his primary night event that he no longer recognizes the leaders of the Republican Party, who he called “extremists.” He vowed to build a coalition of Democrats, independents and Republicans to “restore our precious freedoms that Ron DeSantis is taking away” as governor and a potential 2024 candidate.

“That’s what’s at the stake in this election, make no mistake about it, because this guy wants to be president of the United States of America, and everybody knows it,” Crist said. “However, when we defeat him on November 8th, that show is over.”

Speaking at a “Keep Florida Free” rally on Tuesday night with Rubio in Hialeah, DeSantis touted his first-term record fighting “woke ideology” and vowed to run hard to generate the biggest Republican turnout ever in a Florida governor’s race this November.

“We are fighting for the soul of this country,” DeSantis said. “We’re not just running against a political party or candidate. We’re also running against national corporate media who’s gonna do whatever they can to derail Florida’s progress.”

Crist argued during the primary race with Fried that he was best positioned to to defeat DeSantis, whom he called the “worst governor in modern Florida history” because of his focus on culture-war battles -- including a law limiting school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation that critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Crist, 66, who has been a US Representative since 2017, is also a former Republican who was a state senator, education commissioner and attorney general before serving one term as governor from 2007-2011. He became an independent in 2010 and a Democrat in 2012.

That long history in Florida politics gave Crist a significant advantage over Fried, said Michael Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida. In a poll earlier this month, 31% of likely primary voters said they didn’t know Fried despite her serving as the only elected statewide Democrat and running for governor, he said.

Crist had touted the backing from more than 170 community leaders and elected officials and said he won the endorsement of six statewide newspapers.

Independent pollster Brad Coker of Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy in Florida, said Crist has also long courted Black voters, who he estimated would account for about a quarter of the primary electorate and overwhelmingly support Crist.

Fried, who campaigned with the slogan “something new,” criticized Crist for switching parties and flip-flopping on issues including abortion. Fried emphasized the abortion issue after the US Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Crist’s website says he would sign an executive order “defending the right to access a safe abortion” on “Day 1.”

But Fried was out-raised by Crist, with the former Florida governor collecting $15 million through Aug. 18 compared with $8 million by Fried. DeSantis has amassed $154 million since the start of 2021, more than Trump has reported raising since leaving office.

Crist spent a little under $6 million on television, radio and digital advertising ahead of the primary, according to AdImpact, compared to $2.4 million for Fried. DeSantis paid $4.6 million for ads, with most of that amount going for digital.

