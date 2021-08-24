(Bloomberg) -- Former University of Georgia and National Football League star Herschel Walker is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia held by Raphael Warnock at the urging of former President Donald Trump.

Walker, 59, filed his paperwork to seek the seat on Tuesday. Trump called for Walker to run in March, saying, “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia” and “Run Herschel, run!”

While Trump publicly backs Walker’s run, some Republicans have expressed concern that they need a candidate with more experience in politics to unseat Warnock, who won a special election early this year and is up for re-election next year. Warnock and Jon Ossoff won both of the state’s Senate seats, the first time Democrats represented Georgia in the Senate since 2003.

