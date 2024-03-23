(Bloomberg) -- Ex-footballer Eniola Aluko defended Nike Inc.’s addition of a multicolored England flag on the country’s latest men’s kit, which sees purple and blue stripes added to the traditional red and white.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer have criticized the sportswear company for altering the St George’s cross, with the latter calling on Nike to “change it back.”

Aluko, who represented England 102 times during her professional career, dismissed the criticism and said that not everyone has good memories associated with the flag.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with representing diversity and inclusion in the UK,” Aluko said of Starmer’s comments on Bloomberg Radio. “It’s a very important issue.”

“Sometimes that flag has been used to support racist sentiments against me,” she said.

Nike and the English Football Association have defended what they described as a “playful update” to the kit that will be worn by England’s men’s team at this summer’s European Championships.

The FA said in a statement that “it’s not the first time” different colors have been used. According to Nike, the adjusted St George’s cross takes inspiration from the colors worn by the 1966 World Cup winning England team.

“The England team, particularly the England men’s team, is incredibly diverse,” said Aluko. “So why would a playful update on a flag not reflect that?”

--With assistance from David Hellier.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.