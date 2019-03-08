Ex-Fox Exec Bill Shine Resigns From White House, Trump Aide Says

(Bloomberg) -- Assistant to the President and Communications Director Bill Shine offered his resignation yesterday evening, and President Trump accepted, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says in emailed statement.

