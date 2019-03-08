(Bloomberg) -- Senior White House aide Bill Shine, a former executive at Fox News, has resigned from his position after eight months, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday.

Shine, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications, spent more than two decades at Fox News, working as a producer and then climbing his way up the ranks of management. He left the network in 2018 after being forced out of his position as co-president.

The White House said Shine wasn’t ousted from President Donald Trump’s team, and Sanders said he will join the Trump 2020 campaign as a senior adviser.

“We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 presidential campaign, where he will be totally involved,” Trump said in a statement. “Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”

Shine joins a long line of top Trump communications aides to depart the administration, including former communications directors Hope Hicks and Anthony Scaramucci, as well as former press secretary Sean Spicer.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net;Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu, Kevin Whitelaw

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.