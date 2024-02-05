(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is weighing an interview with President Vladimir Putin by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who is visiting Moscow.

An interview with Putin is being discussed, a person familiar with the Kremlin’s thinking said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The conservative firebrand and Donald Trump supporter arrived in the Russian capital on Saturday, according to Izvestia newspaper, which published a video on its site of Carlson saying he wanted to get better acquainted with the city and its people. Asked about a Putin interview, he replied, “We’ll see.”

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment Monday, telling reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin would inform them if an interview is planned, according to the state-run Tass news service.

The prominent US media figure, who has used the X social platform to share his interviews and commentary since being let go by Fox last year, hasn’t posted anything related to his visit to Russia on social media. Russian media published photos of Carlson attending a performance of the ballet Spartacus at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater.

Carlson, 54, has used his influential media platform to question US support for Ukraine, defend the Kremlin and support Trump. State-run Russian television frequently airs clips from his interviews. Trump, who is seeking reelection in November, has said that he would consider Carlson as a possible running mate.

Carlson’s visit to Moscow comes as US reporter Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with dual Russian and US citizenship, remain locked up in Russian jails. Wall Street Journal journalist Gershkovich was detained in March on charges of espionage that he and the newspaper deny. The US State Department has determined that Russia is wrongfully detaining him.

