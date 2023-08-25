(Bloomberg) -- Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy faces yet another criminal trial, this time over allegedly covert Libyan funding of his 2007 election victory.

Sarkozy must answer accusations of unlawful campaign funding, “passive corruption” and use of embezzled funds, according to a press release by France’s financial prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert.

While the order was issued by the investigative judges in charge of the probe on Thursday, Bohnert said in the statement that the trial is slated to start only in January 2025. Twelve other suspects were also told to stand trial in the case.

An attorney for Sarkozy didn’t have an immediate comment.

