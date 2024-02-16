(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst guilty of insider trading and fraud was sentenced to 22 months in jail by a London judge.

Mohammed Zina, who worked in the bank’s Conflicts Resolution Group, was found guilty of insider trades struck between July 2016 and December 2017, making about £140,000 ($176,390) in profit.

“What you did strikes at the very heart of our financial markets and the trust and confidence the public places in them,” Judge Tony Baumgartner said handing down the sentence on Friday. He’ll likely serve half that term in prison.

The jury at Southwark Crown Court unanimously found Zina guilty on six offenses of insider trading and three counts of fraud on Thursday.

Although the maximum punishment for insider dealing and fraud was 10 years, the judge took into account that Zina was the most junior analyst in his team and that this was his first offense plus his “exemplary” character when deciding on the jail term.

Zina learned a “hard lesson” and has “thrown away what was definitely a promising career in banking, something a lot of young people dream of,” the judge said.

The Financial Conduct Authority had also charged his brother Suhail Zina, an ex-Clifford Chance lawyer. However, he was cleared of all charges earlier this month after the judge gave directions for his acquittal.

Zina was “effectively calling the shots” and using his brother’s account to make profits through trades in companies including ARM Holdings Plc, Alternative Networks Plc and Punch Taverns Plc, the prosecutors said during the trial.

He bought shares in ARM an hour after he received confidential information linked to Softbank Group Corp’s plan to buy the chipmaker in 2016, the FCA said.

Zina fraudulently funded some of the investments with £95,000 loaned from Tesco Bank meant for home improvements.

Zina “betrayed the trust we placed in him and his misuse of client information was in direct contradiction of our values,” a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said after the conviction on Thursday. “We have zero tolerance for this conduct.”

