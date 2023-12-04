(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst bought shares in ARM Holdings Plc an hour after he received confidential information linked to Softbank Group Corp’s plan to buy the chipmaker in 2016, prosecutors told the London jury in an insider dealing trial.

Mohammed Zina used insider information while working at Goldman’s Conflicts Resolution Group to trade in six stocks, including ARM, reaping more than £140,000 ($176,860) in profit, the lawyers alleged.

“A couple of days later we have the official announcement at 7 o’clock before the markets open,” Peter Carter, the lead prosecutor, said in court on Monday about the ARM-Softbank deal. “Mohammed Zina sells his shares at the top there.”

Mohammed Zina is standing trial accused of insider dealing between July 2016 and December 2017 along with his brother Suhail Zina, who was a lawyer at Clifford Chance. Both men deny the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges of insider trading and fraud. Their defense is yet to start their arguments.

The prosecutors on Monday also cited examples of information about deals in Alternative Networks Plc and Punch Taverns Plc arguing Mohammed had access to confidential information about mergers on stocks he traded in and he knew about the size of the deals and the timings of public announcements.

The Financial Conduct Authority charged the brothers with fraud for funding their alleged insider dealing with £95,000 worth of personal loans for home improvements from Tesco Bank.

