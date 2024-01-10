(Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. associate who had also worked at Blackstone Inc. will plead guilty in a case where he is charged with passing inside information to friends.

Anthony Viggiano and a college friend charged with trading on the tips are expected to plead guilty to one or more criminal charges in New York federal court Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Viggiano, 27, who won a college ethics prize, is accused of sharing tips with friends when he worked at Blackstone and then later at Goldman that netted more than $400,000 in illegal profits. Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams has increased the number of criminal insider trading cases in recent years.

A lawyer for Viggiano didn’t return a call seeking comment.

Viggiano tipped Stephen Forlano, his college friend who is also pleading guilty, and another pal, Christopher Salamone, to at least seven transactions that he learned about from his work at the two Wall Street firms, according to prosecutors. Forlano’s lawyer declined to comment.

Salamone has pleaded guilty and is cooperating in hopes of leniency. A fourth man, who was not charged criminally, settled civil claims by the Securities and Exchange Commission that he traded on tips passed to him by Forlano.

‘Rigatoni’

The group passed around the tips on messaging apps including Instagram and Signal as well as Xbox chat, sometimes referring to Viggiano by the nickname “Rigatoni,” according to prosecutors.

After agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed them both in June, Salamone secretly recorded a conversation with Viggiano in which they discussed the strength of the FBI’s information.

“You have both the people here who executed trades. What you’re missing is the f[***]ing dots. Right?” Viggiano said on the recording. “They have me” at Goldman Sachs “having access to this information, and the over here is…trading that loosely connects to me. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon.”

As a college student, Viggiano was part of a University of Tampa team that in 2018 won a $1,000 prize in an ethics competition in which teams tackled potential dilemmas they could face as financial professionals.

The alleged scheme got its start in 2021, when Viggiano was working as a Blackstone analyst and learned of a $2.2 billion transaction between Blackstone and American International Group Inc. Six months after starting at Blackstone, Viggiano quit - a month after the firm learned he had been making personal securities trades without getting approval — according to the SEC. Later, Viggiano got a job at Goldman Sachs, where he worked as an associate in the asset management department, and traded tips on more deals.

