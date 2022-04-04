(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng joined a global scheme to steal billions of dollars from Malaysia’s 1MDB fund for both “glory and greed,” a prosecutor told the jury at his foreign-bribery trial.

Even as Ng sought tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks, he also hoped to make partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. by helping the firm arrange a lucrative series of bond deals for the fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd., prosecutor Alixandra Smith told the jurors in the government’s closing argument on Monday.

“While the defendant was making millions of dollars a year working for Goldman Sachs, he wanted glory to move up from being a managing director to a partner,” Smith said. “Most importantly, he wanted the money promised, which was $35 million.”

Ng is the only Goldman banker to go to trial in the 1MDB scandal, for which the bank paid more than $5 billion in penalties. He was charged with conspiring with his former boss, Tim Leissner, and financier Jho Low to plunder 1MDB as Goldman arranged a trio of bond deals for the fund in 2012 and 2013.

Tens of millions of dollars in bribes were paid to government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi to get the 1MDB business for Goldman, as Ng and Leissner scooped up kickbacks from the fraud, the U.S. alleges. Leissner, who pleaded guilty and testified against Ng, told the jury he made more than $60 million and paid Ng over $35 million.

Ng, 49, is charged with two counts of conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws and one count of conspiring to launder money. He faces the possibility of decades in prison if he is convicted.

Prosecutors said Goldman made more than $600 million for its role in the three 1MDB bond deals.

