(Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker has launched a new investment bank that will cater to middle-market clients, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Edgar Matthews & Co. will advise both emerging and established middle-market companies on capital market matters including restructuring and mergers and acquisitions. The firm will be led by Chief Executive Officer Matt Edgar, who was most recently a vice president at Goldman Sachs for almost five years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Including his previous work at Piper Sandler & Co., Edgar has advised on transactions representing more than $70 billion in deal value.

“We see a clear white space in the current investment banking ecosystem as middle market companies generally have the same, if not greater, corporate finance needs as larger businesses, but often fall off the radars of investment banks that are capable of serving those needs,” Edgar said in the statement.

A representative for Edgar Matthews confirmed the contents of the statement.

Headquartered near Grand Central station in midtown Manhattan, the firm is launching with seed capital earned from the banking career of its CEO, alongside outside funding from high-net-worth individuals, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The investment bank has set its middle-market strike zone to as much as $500 million in potential transaction value or capital raises, the person said.

In accordance with its launch, Edgar Matthews has tapped broker dealer GT Securities Inc. for back-office support such as regulatory and compliance services.

