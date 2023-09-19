(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. hired Rodolfo Soares, a former senior executive at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Brazil, as managing director and head of commodities and global markets for the Latin American country.

Soares started at Sydney-based Macquarie this month, according to Walter Pye, head of the firm’s commodities and global markets business for the Americas. Soares left Goldman last year following an 11-year stint.

“Brazil’s significance to global commodities markets, focus on infrastructure investments as well as its long-term commitment to the energy transition have tremendous synergies with some of the key pillars of Macquarie’s specialist expertise and investment,” Pye said.

At the Wall Street firm, Soares was co-head of investment banking in Brazil and a member of the management committee in the nation — a group of about half a dozen senior executives who head the Brazilian unit.

Macquarie Capital expanded its Latin America team last year when it named Kevin Nobels as managing director in its infrastructure and energy team. The hiring came just a few months after the Australian firm’s asset-management arm acquired a stake in a Brazilian port terminal operator.

The firm has had a presence in Brazil since 1999, and currently has more than 30 staff members based in Sao Paulo, according to Pye.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.