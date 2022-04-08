(Bloomberg) -- The jury in the trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng over the multibillion-dollar looting of 1MDB has reached a verdict.

Ng is the only Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker to to go trial in the global fraud, accused of taking $35.1 million in kickbacks to help Malaysian financier Jho Low steal $2.7 billion from the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Over the course of an eight-week trial in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Ng’s defense argued that the funds were for a separate, legitimate business transaction.

Ng, 49, is charged with three counts of conspiracy and faces as long as 30 years in prison if he is convicted on all of them.

The scandal saw Goldman pay more than $5 billion in global fines, including more than $2.9 billion to the U.S. Justice Department, as a unit of the firm admitted it conspired to violate anti-bribery laws -- Goldman’s first guilty plea since the bank was founded in 1869.

