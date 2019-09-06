(Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker was hit with a 7.3 million-pounds ($9 million) confiscation order from a U.K. court after he laundered money for a prominent Nigerian official, the National Crime Agency said.

A court in London made the order against Ellias Nimoh Preko, 60, who was convicted of laundering millions of dollars for James Ibori, the former governor of Nigeria’s Delta State, on Monday, the NCA said in a statement on Friday.

“Professional enablers such as Ellias Preko, who use their legitimate position within the finance industry to conceal the illicit funds of criminals and corrupt elites, are the linchpin of the billions of dollars laundered through the U.K. each year,” Kim Kitney, head of financial Investigations for the NCA, said in the statement.

Preko wasn’t immediately reachable.

