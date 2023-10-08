(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng arrived in Malaysia to assist in the nation’s 1MDB probe after his 10-year prison term in the US was deferred, according to a Bernama report.

Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Razarudin Husain on Sunday said Ng arrived in Malaysia around midnight, but didn’t disclose his whereabouts due to security reasons, the report said.

The Southeast Asian nation is focusing on recovering as much as possible from the billions of dollars that were looted from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Read more: Ex-Goldman Banker Gets Prison Delay for Malaysia 1MDB Probe

Ng, a Malaysian national who was convicted in the US for his role in the scandal, was scheduled to begin a 10-year prison sentence on Oct. 6, but US officials have allowed the sentence to be deferred so Ng could return to Malaysia and assist the investigation.

It’s unclear how long Ng will be in Malaysia, where he also faces four charges.

