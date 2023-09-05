(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng was granted another delay to the start of his decade-long prison sentence for his role in the looting of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Ng, a Malaysian national, was scheduled to report to federal prison this week but US prosecutors on Tuesday agreed to postpone his surrender for a month to allow talks between the US and Malaysian about his return home to assist in its 1MDB probe. Ng had already been granted a 30-day postponement for the negotiations.

Ng was convicted in 2022 of conspiring to violate US bribery laws and taking part in a money-laundering scheme tied to 1MDB. His former Goldman boss and 1MDB co-conspirator, Tim Leissner, pleaded guilty and was the government’s star witness at Ng’s trial.

“The United States and Malaysia have continued to discuss the defendant’s US sentence and Malaysia’s request for his future return to Malaysia,” prosecutor Drew Rolle told US District Judge Margo Brodie in a letter Tuesday.

Ng’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo didn’t return voicemail or email messages seeking comment. He is now scheduled to report to prison Oct. 6.

Ng, who also faces charges in Malaysia, was extradited to first face US prosecution.

In a separate letter to the court Tuesday, lawyers for the Malaysian government said the country believed Ng’s extradition agreement required US prosecutors to seek court approval to return him to Malaysia before he served his prison term in the US case.

“Our client is of the view that since July 2023, the United States has backtracked on those commitments,” the lawyers said.

Ng was originally scheduled to begin serving his sentence on May 4 but Brodie granted him a three-month delay to allow him to spend time with his family. A 30-day pause was granted on Aug. 7.

The case is US v Ng, 18-CR-538, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

